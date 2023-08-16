On a prosperous path to a new India: from Amrit Mahotsav to Amrit Kaal

The Amrit Mahotsav, which lasted more than two years to show the resolve of a new India by commemorating the 75th anniversary of independence, is such an unforgettable period of the foundation of a new India that it has become the cornerstone of a new India, moving forward with the great goal of a developed India. The public participation of 140 crore people in more than two lakh events through new initiatives, programmes and competitions of the central government, has given shape to India’s present and future plans. Yet this grand edifice, which stood on the foundation of independence, is not just the nation’s destination: it is the path, the beginning of a new India.

Countless such stories of transformation in a changing India have become the charioteers of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Similarly, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has emerged as a symbol of India’s new construction, just as the participation of the people was seen during the freedom movement, and symbols like Charkha, Salt and Swadeshi connected the people with the freedom struggle. This more than two-year period has witnessed an unforgettable journey. In a true sense, the churning of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has become a resolution-making instrument for the developed nation, becoming the Amrit of freedom, the Amrit of new ideas, the Amrit of new resolutions and the Amrit of self-reliance.

During this time, every citizen of the country has turned into a soldier in the pursuit of resolutions for whom the country’s interests are paramount, because when the country is good, everyone is good. When everyone is content, the country will advance. Amrit Mahotsav has become the foundation of this extraordinary relationship. The Amrit Yatra has now begun, by giving the next 25 years the name Amrit Kaal. In this journey, India, eager to realise its full potential, is determined to reach the pinnacle of self-sufficiency. The rich and glorious legacy of tomorrow’s New India reflects today’s development journey.

For India, this is the age of youth. If the last nine years have restored India’s confidence, then the Amrit Kaal of independence is the result of the Amrit generation’s resolve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only good governance mantra. This mantra is to increase the country’s income and distribute the benefits of that prosperity to every Indian. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the new India of today is a young India, full of energy. This golden age has arrived in the third decade of the 21st century. We must make the most of this golden period. No part of the country should be left behind in terms of rapid development. To strengthen these possibilities, the government of India has laid the foundation for a developed India over the last nine years. With this in mind, the government has made the 75th year of independence such a unique symbol, and has given shape to the plan with new initiatives, programmes and competitions to redefine the nation, so that when India celebrates its centennial of independence in 2047, it is at the top of the world.

It is written in Indian scripture that no effort, no resolution is successful without celebration. When a resolution takes the form of a celebration, it mobilises the determination and energy of millions upon millions of people. With this spirit, we began celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom by bringing together 140 crore citizens. As the Amrit Mahotsav progressed to an important stage, public participation became the guiding principle. The Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, the anniversary of Dandi March and 75 weeks before the 75th anniversary of Independence, and will last two years, until August 15, 2023. It has become such an elixir in this period that it is motivating people to live for the country and do something for it. The energy of countless struggles and sacrifices for freedom spread throughout India on this journey. All of this was made possible by public participation. If the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav made self-reliance a public movement, then the colours of art, culture, song and music were equally vibrant. The participation of children, youth and women was seen everywhere, whether it was the Innovation Challenge, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the National Anthem, freedom fighters or the Rangoli competition.

Due to the second and third waves of Covid during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, difficult times arose and many programmes were carried out in hybrid mode. There were several events, including students writing postcards to Prime Minister Swatantrata Swar, a compilation of poems banned by the British, the Vande Bharat Dance Festival and a commemoration of the 1857 First War of Independence. They are instilling new energy in the minds of citizens, whether it is through research and compilation programmes on the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, my village or my heritage programmes. Public participation was ensured through programmes such as the International Day of Yoga, the Digital District Repository, Swatantrata Swar, Mera Gaon and Meri Dharohar. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kaal has been very clear. He stated at the outset of this Mahotsav that, by the time he unfurls the Tricolour for the 10th time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2023, this Mahotsav would be more than just a festival for the entire country, but an inspiration for the India of 2047.

The grandeur and success of Amrit Mahotsav can also be gauged by the fact that during this 890-day event, more than two lakh programmes have been organised in the country and abroad, in which 55 ministries and departments, with the collective power of the entire government, have connected the people with it through coordinated efforts.