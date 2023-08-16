August 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Putin expresses condolences to families of those killed in Dagestan fire and blast

By Reuters News Service00
russian president putin chairs a security council meeting in moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of 35 people killed in a major fire and explosion that tore through an auto-repair shop beside a highway in the Dagestani capital of Makhachkala

Russian investigators said the fire broke out at about 9:50 pm on Monday at an auto-repair shop which swiftly spread to a neighbouring building where fertiliser was stored, resulting in an explosion that in turn tore through a fuel station.

“We offer our condolences to all the families of our citizens and our people who died,” Putin told a video conference he chaired from the Kremlin.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told Putin that 35 people were killed, including three children, and that 119 people had been injured, including 20 children.

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, has said the causes of the incident were “greed and avarice” which had allowed all rational safety rules to be broken.

Russia’s emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, told Putin that he was concerned about the causes of the fire. Putin said investigators were looking into the causes of the fire.

Video from the scene showed an intense fire followed by a major explosion which left a vast crater.

Related Posts

Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border

Jonathan Shkurko

Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after two accused of blasphemy

Reuters News Service

Carlsberg in the dark over Russian business after shock seizure

Reuters News Service

Egypt blackouts become symbol of malaise a decade after Sisi’s rise

Reuters News Service

On a prosperous path to a new India: from Amrit Mahotsav to Amrit Kaal

CM Guest Columnist

China strongly condemns US decision to arrange ‘stopover’ for Lai Ching-te

Xinhua News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign