Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Colombian capital, prompting evacuations

earthquake felt in colombian capital bogota
A person reacts on a street after a strong earthquake shook Colombian capital Bogota, prompting evacuations of offices and restaurants

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday, according to the country’s geological service, prompting people in offices and restaurants to evacuate.

This was followed by an aftershock minutes later as residents crowded in the streets.

“It was strong, and lasted a long time, said Adrian Alarcon, 43, who works near the capital’s busy Park 93 district. “All my coworkers stood up and we looked at each other like ‘what do we do?'”

“It makes me feel fragile,” he added. “Life changes you in a second. You can’t do anything, just run for your life.

