August 17, 2023

North petrol price rises above 30TL for the first time

By Tom Cleaver0111
The price of a litre of petrol in the north has gone above 30TL for the first time since the currency was revalued in 2005, with the equivalent value now also exceeding €1.

Petrol prices in the north are the same across all petrol stations and set by a joint commission involving the ‘government’ and petrol companies, with the latest price rise being announced on Thursday.

A litre of 95 octane petrol will now cost 31.21TL (€1.06), while 98 octane petrol will now cost 31.77TL (€1.08) per litre.

The price of a litre of euro diesel remains unchanged since the last increase, at 29.65TL (€1).

