August 18, 2023

Cyprus News Digest: The hunting season starts on Sunday, again

By Rosie Charalambous00
Hunting
The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • The hunting season starts on Sunday, Cyprus is allowed to bag 15,000 turtle doves but the hunting federation says its members work to conserve the rapidly declining species 

