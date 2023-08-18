August 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire services responded to house fires in Limassol and Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou059
File photo

A Nicosia resident had to evacuate her apartment on the fourth floor due to a fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire service said they were notified of the fire that broke out in a room of the apartment around 1.30pm.

The resident, who was inside when the fire started, had exited the premises safely and was the one who contacted the fire services.

The fire was brought under control approximately 15 minutes later.

Firefighters then ventilated the space and searched all the other apartments of the fourth floor to make sure there were no trapped persons.

The fire and the heat damaged the specific room and the smoke affected the paint of the entire apartment.

It appears the fire was caused by an electrical problem with an appliance in the room, the announcement said, adding that investigations into the causes will take place in collaboration with the police.

Earlier on Friday, Limassol fire fighters responded to a fire in a house in Ayios Ioannis.

The fire, which had spread to the kitchen and toilet of the house, was brought under control at 1.40pm, forty minutes after the call.

The person who lived in the house was not there at the time.

However, the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and the toilet as well as the wooden roof of the house. The fumes spread to the entire property.

The fire department said it will investigate the causes in collaboration with the competent authorities.

