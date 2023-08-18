August 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca dry cleaner’s damaged by fire

By Staff Reporter00
fire horiz
Photo: Fire Service

A dry cleaner’s in Larnaca suffered extensive damage in a fire on Friday morning, the fire department said.

Just before 9am, the fire brigade responded to the call that a blaze had broken out at the shop, which is on the ground floor of a four-story apartment building.

The shop was open at the time and the fire was spotted by staff. Everyone got out without injury including the apartment residents.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the shop while the rest of the building sustained heavy smoke  damage, especially the first floor.

Investigation have begun into the cause of the fire.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

A new season of performances

Eleni Philippou

Fire at paint factory was arson, fire service says

Staff Reporter

President to chair meeting on situation in Chlorakas

Staff Reporter

New yellow warning for high temperatures as heatwave drags on

Staff Reporter

Cyprus among top six nations facing extreme water scarcity

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign