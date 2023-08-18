August 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police operation nets nearly 1,000 speeding offenders

By Andria Kades00
police

Almost 1,000 people were booked last week for speeding as part of a police operation to clampdown on bad driving.

A police bulletin on Friday said the campaign between August 7 -13 led to 978 bookings for speeding.

The campaign was part of a collaboration between Cyprus’ police and the European roads policing network (Roadpol).

 

