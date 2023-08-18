August 18, 2023

Six women arrested for working illegally in Paphos hotel

Six women who were employed in a Paphos hotel after submitting fake personal documents have been arrested, police said on Friday.

Officers carried out a check at the hotel following a tip-off that six employees had presented fake documents.

Police said they are investigating a case related to forgery, circulation of fake documents and illegal employment.

They said they found six women aged 20 to 39 who were working there illegally. Two of them, a 20 and a 31-year-old, presented the police with fake identification information. The younger suspect is residing in the island legally, while the second one remains in the Republic illegally, police said.

The remaining four suspects, two 25-year-olds, a 29-year-old and a 39-year-old woman, also reside in the country illegally. Police clarified that only the older woman entered the island illegally while the other three stayed after their residence permit expired.

The check was carried out around 9.30am on Friday by the immigration service of the Paphos police department.

