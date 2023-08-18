August 18, 2023

TV shows we Love: Never Have I Ever by Nikolaos Prakas

By Nikolaos Prakas
Never Have I Ever depicts the life a modern-day teen born into an Indian immigrant family in the United States. These shows tend to resonate with me, not because I am of Indian descent, but because I grew up with immigrant parents in the United States.

The show follows a girl who has lost her father and whose mother tries to hold on to a traditional upbringing while also struggling with the loss of her husband.

Many of the experiences that Devi goes through in the four seasons on Netflix are similar to those of many children of immigrants in America, be it having to be the best at school, not being allowed to party, no partners allowed, curfews, etc.

Devi also deals with balancing her immigrant background with having to fit into modern-day high school and America, which many times seems difficult for her, as she is in a constant in between state, causing her to reject parts of her ethnic identity.

Growing up in the US, I went through a similar phase to Devi, where although I liked Greek culture and music, I had started to change to not fit in with Greek Americans in an attempt to fit in more with other high schoolers.

Although the show sounds dramatic, it is also laced with comedic aspects, as Devi has a lot of growing-up and catching-up to do to fit into the crowd.

Scenes where Devi is forced to do Indian things, like going to temple, also resonate. I remember being forced not only to go to Greek school, but also bring Greek foods to school that were very different from what my classmates were eating.

A lot of times I sat there with koupeppia and spanakopita, while everyone else ate a sandwich.

The series itself has received positive reviews and is being seen as a watershed moment for South Asian representation in Hollywood and has been praised for breaking Asian stereotypes.

 

