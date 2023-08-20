August 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat with migrants reaches Cyprus, three arrested

By Staff Reporter00
Three people were arrested for driving a boat that brought 11 migrants – including one minor, to the shore in Cape Greco, police said on Sunday.

The boat, around 3.5m long was spotted by marine police about 5.5 nautical miles off the shore in Cyprus.

Officers rescued all 11 male migrants – 10 adult men and one minor. They were all taken to the Pournara reception centre.

Police secured testimony against the three suspects aged 47, 38 and 31 who were arrested.

Investigations continue.

