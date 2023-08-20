August 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eighty-six people rescued off the coast of Cyprus

By Andria Kades02
migrant boat
File photo

A total of 86 people were rescued off the coast of Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC).

There were 61 men, 6 women and 19 children on a boat, that were eventually transported from the Cape Greco waters to the Ayia Napa Marina at 4:45pm.

At 3:30pm, the JRCC received information from the maritime police about a vessel in distress carrying migrants, at a distance of 12 nautical miles east of Cape Greco, within Cyprus’ territorial waters.

JRCC implemented the national plan ‘Nearchos’ and an ambulance was called to the scene to help the individuals.

