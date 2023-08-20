August 20, 2023

Hunters warned to avoid starting fires

The forestry department on Sunday urged hunters to be cautious as hunting season began, reminding them to avoid activities that may cause a fire.

It urged hunters to avoid lighting fires for any reason and not to throw their cigarette butts or matches, as the weather conditions currently will only make any flames worse.

The forestry department warning also sought to remind hunters that disposing empty cartridges in the environment is considered to be serious pollution and is banned.

Additionally, lighting fires in forest and rural areas is strictly prohibited and constitutes an offence punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000.00 or both penalties together, the department added.

Lighting a fire is only allowed in the specially designed grills of the forestry department’s picnic areas for food preparation.

Anyone who sees smoke or fire in or near the forests should immediately call 1407 (forestry department) or 112 (fire service).

