August 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus to help fight Greek fires

By Nikolaos Prakas
file photo: wildfire burns in central greece

Cyprus will be sending to aircraft to help battle fires in Alexandroupolis, Greece, Forestry Department spokesman Giorgos Constantinou said on Monday.

Cyprus will be sending two air tractors.

Four people on the mission will operate the two aircraft, while five more will be support staff.

Earlier in the day, Justice Minister Anna Procopiou spoke with Greek Climate Change Minister Vasilis Kikilias to express Cyprus’ willingness to provide support with fighting fires in Alexandroupolis.

The fire in the area broke out on Friday, and many other EU countries have also sent support to the area of northeastern Greece, where many villages have been evacuated.

