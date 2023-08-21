August 21, 2023

Four arrested in north for selling weapons to a fugitive in Republic

By Tom Cleaver
Four people have been arrested and charged in the north after being found selling weapons to a wanted person in the Republic.

In addition, the suspects attempted to convert counterfeit €1,300 into Turkish lira in a bureau de change in Kyrenia.

According to the Turkish Cypriot police, the counterfeit money consisted of 13 €100 banknotes, which one of the suspects attempted to convert.

They said another of the suspects crossed to the Republic via Ayios Dometios with a gun which he sold to a wanted person, for the price of €1,300.

The other two suspects were arrested after examinations of the mobile phones of the first two suspects indicated their involvement in the crimes.

The four suspects were all released on a 200,000TL bail.

