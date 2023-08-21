August 21, 2023

Four arrests made following rescue of 86 irregular migrants

Police on Sunday arrested four people following the arrival by boat of 86 irregular migrants in Famagusta.

The arrest of the four, aged 18, 23, 27 and 30, was made after coast guard radar detected the boat in danger southeast of Cape Greco.

Coastal and maritime police intercepted the 13m vessel at a distance of 12 nautical miles from the coast and found it was carrying 86 Syrian migrants, of which 57 were men, six women and 23 minors. The boat was determined to have set off from Lebanon.

The migrants were rescued from the vessel and transported to the safety of Ayia Napa marina.

Examinations which followed brought up testimony against the four, suspected to be the boat’s operators.

The rest of the passengers were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

