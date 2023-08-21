August 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Postal service warns of new SMS scam

By Iole Damaskinos0245

The postal services on Monday warned of a new attempt to defraud the public with text messages using name of the ‘Cyprus Post Office’.

The department said that recipients are informed that a parcel is being held in the post office warehouse and they are asked to confirm a customs charge of €2.39 by clicking on a provided link.

The postal services have warned that this type of communication does not come from the Cyprus Post Office and has cautioned the public to note that scam messages do not direct users to the department’s official website: www.cypruspost.post, nor to the official online payment platform of JCC Smart, but to a different email address.

Furthermore, the postal department said it does not return items to the sender, neither does it deliver items when import duties are unpaid.

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers
