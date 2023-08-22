Cops for hire: state coffers get boost from police services

Cops for hire: private and legal entities can buy additional police services with the money raised going to state coffers, it emerged on Tuesday with the force confirming a significant amount of funds have been raised in this way.

While the precise figure was not detailed, it is known it is generated services such as guard and escort duties.

A report in Politis wrote that a police officer can provide their services to a person who hires them, if approved by the chief of police.

In cases where officers are deployed off-duty, overtime is paid based on a fund allocated by the police.

But what’s on offer?

The services provided include: guarding and conducting checks at businesses and banks, policing horse racing events and escorting money transfers.

The list continues: insurance companies may purchase the services of traffic police officers – who are considered specialised experts to prepare reports – used to calculate compensation.

Cops can also be hired to escort large and hazardous cargoes, regulate traffic in cases of construction on highways or road closures for cargo transfers, providing security at various sporting and other events.

Finally, they may also be hired to provide vehicles and facilities for the needs of television/film production.

But there’s also the vaguely worded and “any other leases subject to the approval of the chief of police”.

Politis further explained that leasing service requests for police officers are submitted to the central police offices of each district, and to the central maritime police unit.

For departments under the police headquarters, applications are submitted to the central accounting office of the police. Applications are approved by the chief of police, and under specific police directives they may also be granted by police directors.

It added that since 2015, when the council of ministers decided to tweak the process, leasing fees are now paid in advance. The change was made because the fees for hired police and firefighting personnel were not always being paid.

The report concluded that the services must be hired for a minimum of two hours, and the overall practice is similar to that offered in several other EU member states.

As for the cost, police services are calculated based on the hourly overtime pay of the average A5 scale for police officers whose pay scale is at A7 or below. For other officers, fees are calculate based on the average hourly overtime pay of their respective scale. Charges are the same for all categories for which they are being hired.