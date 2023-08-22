August 22, 2023

Paphos municipality steps up green fight

By Andria Kades
Paphos municipality on Tuesday received two electric motorbikes and two electric vehicles that will be used for rubbish collection, as part of the city’s efforts to be more environmentally friendly.

Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said the rubbish collection vehicles will primarily work around the historic city centre which is densely populated, as well as along the beach road.

The motorbikes will be used by the municipal service, which aims to reach its citizens in an efficient manner, while also reducing its own environmental footprint.

Phedonos said the municipality’s goal is to gradually adopt more electronic vehicles, as he pledged numbers in the municipality’s fleet will increase.

The cost of the two vehicles amounted to €45,220 including VAT while the motorbikes were €7,800.

They were delivered by Michalis Georgiou Motorspeed Ltd and Demetriades Handling Equipment.

