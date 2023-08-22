August 22, 2023

September start for Paphos marina tender procedure

The tender to prepare documents for the Paphos marina is expected to be announced mid-September, the city’s chamber of commerce announced on Tuesday.

According to chairman George Mais, a tender for hiring advisors to prepare the final tender documents for the marina is expected imminently.

Though it was initially slated to be announced early August, some issues emerged which were sent to the legal service.

“Some amendments were required, they were done and the legal service is expected to finalise everything in the first or second week of September.”

