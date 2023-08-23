August 23, 2023

Kapnos introduces student tickets for Paphos airport

Kapnos Airport Shuttle on Wednesday announced that student tickets will be available to and from Paphos airport from September 1.

The student ticket, costing €12, was reinstalled after “requests from many students as well as their parents,” according to a written announcement.

A regular one-way ticket to or from the airport costs €16.

The announcement noted that more and more students travel from Paphos airport thanks to an increase in flights by budget airlines, which are popular among students.

Students will be able to secure a student ticket by presenting a valid student ID.

