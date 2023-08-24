August 24, 2023

Access For All Festival returns to Limassol’s Old Port

“Get ready to immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind festival that promotes equal opportunities and access for everyone, a festival that intends to break down barriers to inclusion and promote equality for people with disabilities,” say organisers of the two-day Access for All Festival on September 16 and 17.

Set to take place at Limassol’s old port, the festival will have inclusive activities that all can enjoy. Think 3×3 basketball, theatrical plays, a human library, workshops, live music, craft corners, information booths and panel discussions.

Organised by RESET, CSI Center for Social Innovation and Cyprus 3X3, the festival aims to raise public awareness and inform policymakers about the inclusion, participation, accessibilit, and fundamental rights of people with disabilities at the local/regional level. Several organisations and official bodies support the initiative such as the Youth Board of Cyprus, the Institute for the Management of European programmes and the Cyprus Sports Organisation while it is hosted by the Cyprus Ports Authority and held under the auspices of the Ministry of Education.

 

Access for All Festival

Two-day festival on inclusivity and accessibility. September 16-17. Old Port, Limassol. 5.30pm-9pm. Facebook event: Access For All Festival

