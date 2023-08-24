August 24, 2023

Age limits modified for HPV vaccines

By Tom Cleaver096
Age limits for the HPV vaccine, known as Gardasil, are to be changed following a decision from the National vaccination advisory committee.

New guidelines have been set for the vaccine process, while Gesy will cover the cost of all vaccines of those aged between 11 years old and 13 years and 364 days old at the time of their first dose.

According to the new guidelines, children under 15 years old will receive two doses of the vaccine, six months apart.

Children above 15 years old will receive three doses, with the second and third doses administered two and six months after the first.

The new guidelines will come into effect from January 1, with all vaccinations until that time set to follow the current status quo regarding timetables and vaccine coverage.

The HPV vaccine is available to girls born on or after January 1, 2004, and boys born after January 1, 2008.

