August 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Company fined €12,000 for ‘work health and safety violations’

By Tom Cleaver00
A company by the name of S. E. Sakhi auto trading co received a fine of €12,000 at the Nicosia district court on Thursday for “violating the provisions of the legislation on health and safety at work” after one of its employees lost the use of his legs.

The fine was issued after the Labour inspection department took the case to court.

The company “failed to implement an appropriate security system or risk management system”, which resulted in one of its employees being involved in an accident involving a forklift truck and losing the use of his legs.

In addition, the company “failed to have at its disposal a written health and safety risk assessment”.

