Migrant boat operator remanded after new Cape Greco interception

A 23-year-old man was remanded in custody on Wednesday in connection with the arrival of a boat carrying 27 migrants.

The 23-year-old was brought before the District Court of Famagusta which issued an eight-day detention order, for the purpose of investigating the case of assisting illegal entry of third-country nationals into the Republic.

The approximately seven-metre-long boat was intercepted on Tuesday afternoon by the port authorities, at a distance of seven nautical miles from the coast of Cape Greco, and it was found to be transporting 23 men, two women, and two children.

Examinations that followed brought up testimony against the 23-year-old, allegedly the boat’s navigator.

