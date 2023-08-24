August 24, 2023

Tender announced for creation of new Thalassaemia centre

By Tom Cleaver
The tender for the creation of a new thalassaemia centre at the Makarios hospital has been announced by the government.

The centre will cost over €5 million and will take 18 months to be built following the conclusion of the tender process.

Of the total cost, just over €3.75 million will be covered by state health services (Okypy), while the remaining €1.5 million will be transferred from the Pancyprian Thalassaemia Association.

The project will be implemented over three phases. In the first phase, the existing thalassaemia centre building will be reinforced to protect it against earthquakes. In the second phase, a new floor will be built on the building, while the third phase will consist of the renovation of the existing space.

The new centre will have transfusion rooms, an isolation room, special transfusion chairs, and transfusion beds. In addition, the centre will have a breastfeeding room for mothers receiving treatment, a playroom for children, physiotherapy areas, and a kitchen.

The project also includes the creation of a new paediatric endocrinology department, which will have a renovated day care area with four beds, a waiting area, a playground, and a nursing and baby care room.

The existing endocrinology department will also be upgraded within the scope of the project, with a doctor’s office for patient examination and an ultrasound room to be constructed.

