August 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wage boost for hotel industry workers as new decree takes effect

By Staff Reporter00
Συνέντευξη στο ΚΥΠΕ – Υπουργός Εργασίας Γιάννης Παναγιώτου
Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou

The labour minister on Thursday issued a decree raising monthly salaries for certain professions in the hotel industry by between €62 and €77.

The revised minimum wages for these professions take effect immediately, with retroactive force as of June 1 of this year.

The new decree replaces the decree that had been in force since January 2020.

As an example, bellhops with up to six months’ service will see their minimum wage go up from €870 to €932.

Pool attendants will see their salary rise from €960 to €1,029.

Hotel maids will get a pay rise from €970 to €1,039.

