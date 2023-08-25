August 25, 2023

Come dine with me: Anastasiades hosts Menendez

Former President Nicos Anastasiades hosted an official dinner for United States senator Robert Menendez on Thursday evening at his home in Limassol.

The dinner, held in the garden of Anastasiades’ home, was also attended by current President Nikos Christodoulides, House president Annita Demetriou, Attorney general George Savvides, Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus, and former Archbishop Demetrios of America.

Menendez is in Cyprus for the World Conference of Cyprus’ diaspora and is set to be awarded honorary citizenship of Paphos on Friday.

