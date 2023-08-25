August 25, 2023

Intercity bus on fire in Limassol, passengers jump out of window to escape

An Intercity bus burst into flames at Limassol port on Friday, forcing three passengers to jump out of the windows to escape the fire.

The vehicle was parked but operating, with three passengers onboard, likely waiting for departure. The fire caused the doors to automatically lock shut, leaving the passengers and driver trapped in the bus.

“The driver remained cool and broke the windows with a special tool. Everyone got out safely,” fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on X (formerly Twitter).

Though investigations are ongoing, the cause of the fire is believed to have been an electrical problem with the bus.

Three fire trucks were sent to the scene after authorities were notified at 6:09pm and the flames were under control.

“The dark fumes were due to the fire on a bus close to the passenger hall at the port,” the chairman of the port authority Antonis Stylianou said.

“No citizen is in danger,” he added, thanking the fire service for its help preventing the fire to spread across the area.

