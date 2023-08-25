August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Services investigating two fires in Larnaca district

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A fire in a parked car after midnight on Friday morning resulted in extensive damages to the vehicle.

According to the fire department, the car, parked in a garage in Mosfiloti, caught on fire at 1am and firefighters from the electromechanical unit extinguished the fire by 1.22am.

The scene was cordoned off and guarded by police overnight, while investigations into the fire’s causes  started at dawn.

Meanwhile, a fire on Thursday in Kalo Chorio in Larnaca burned through two acres of land with dry grasses and wild vegetation and 80 large bales of hay.

According to the authorities, a fire truck from the fire department, a mobile firefighting unit from the forestry department and an excavator, were used to extinguish the blaze, as well as steel coils.

Investigations by the authorities are ongoing.

 

