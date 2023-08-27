August 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chlorakas residents protest, call for migrant deportations

By Gina Agapiou00
Εκδήλωση διαμαρτυρίας Χλωρακα
Residents of Chlorakas protesting in July (Photo: CNA)

Chloraka residents are holding another demonstration on Sunday afternoon to protest the “uncontrolled settlement of foreigners” in their community.

The protestors will gather on Eleftherias street, outside the Hellenic bank of the village at 6pm.

According to their announcement, the protest is “against the uncontrolled settlement of foreigners, ghettoization and delinquency”.

Residents are calling for “the restoration of a sense of security” in their community, deportations of migrants and for the state to stop accepting other asylum applications.

They have held similar anti-migrant protests in the past.

Following the villagers complaints, authorities ordered that third-country nationals, including Syrian refugees, residing in a specific apartment complex in Chloraka would be relocated. The decision came after the building’s residents protested over the lack of electricity and water supply. Local government said the power was cut because tenants had been stealing it from the electricity authority.

The so-called relocation operation was completed on Tuesday, when services recorded the details of 81 people, after checking 250 apartments. Of them, 22 were taken to Kofinou reception centre.

Another 150 were evicted on Monday.

But it is understood a larger number of people were residing in the building complex, some of whom are thought to have fled before police got there.

