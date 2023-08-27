August 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested over drugs, burglary tools possession, after traffic check

Larnaca police stopped two people for a traffic check early on Sunday and later discovered the moped they were riding on had been stolen.

The two men, aged 42 and 36, were initially arrested after officers found burglary tools and some illegal drugs in their possession.

But further investigation showed that the moped they were riding had been reported stolen and it had fake registration plates.

The check was conducted in Aradippou in the early morning hours on Sunday.

