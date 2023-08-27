August 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men who got into a fight after a car crash arrested in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou0274
arrest223

Two men aged 29 and 31, will be taken to court to be remanded on Sunday after they were caught fighting after a car accident in a specific area of Paphos this weekend.

Police said the suspects were involved in a traffic collision which resulted in material damage on Saturday.

Following the accident, they started fighting on the side of the road and were arrested.

They are being investigated for causing bodily harm.

Related Posts

Ozempic: Cypriots shed kilos with weight-loss drug

Theo Panayides

Polarisation efforts go against majority’s will for reunification, president says

Gina Agapiou

Two arrested over drugs, burglary tools possession, after traffic check

Staff Reporter

Cypriot mission relocates after paying tribute to Helios plane crash victims

Gina Agapiou

Storms and rain expected in the last days of August

Gina Agapiou

Forest fire breaks out in Limassol

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign