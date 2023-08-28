August 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Further storms expected on Tuesday

By Andria Kades00
near machairas by christopher genethliou
Scene near Machairas (Christopher Genethliou)

The met office on Monday warned of further heavy rains and thunderstorms after unsettled weather hit various parts of the island earlier in the morning.

Parts of Cyprus woke up to rains and a yellow weather warning – though this time if was due to rains and thunderstorms rather than the usual heat.

Heavy rains hit Paphos coastal areas and some inland areas to the east, starting around 6.30 in the morning, with police warning drivers on the Limassol to Paphos highway to exercise caution after a downpour there.

The yellow weather warning was in place until 6pm.

The weather was partly cloudy and humid throughout the morning with isolated rains while in the afternoon clouds and showers continued. The met office warned of possible thunderstorms, including hail, especially in the mountains and the eastern half of the island.

Isolated showers and possible brief storms are expected again on Tuesday afternoon in the mountain areas and on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will begin to rise again to above average for the season, reaching 38C in the interior, 34C on the south-east, east and north coasts, 32C on the remaining coasts, and 28C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday and Thursday and Friday the weather will clear with temporarily increased clouds at times. Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably with only a slight drop expected by end of week.

The civil defence issued an advisory, calling on the public to make sure drains and gutters near premises were not blocked. It encouraged people with a basement or shed at risk of flooding to prepare sandbags and to remove expensive equipment from the area.

If a property is flooded and a person is inside a building, they should try to move to a higher landing. If at an open area, people should not attempt to cross a flooded street on foot or by car, bicycle or motorcycle.

The public was encouraged to stay away from power lines and abandon their car, as it may drift or flood.

It warned citizens that water may be contaminated as it may have carried various objects or even animals.

 

