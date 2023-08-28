August 28, 2023

Heavy rains hit Paphos, more expected

Heavy rains hit Paphos coastal areas on Monday and some inland areas to the east, starting around 6.30 in the morning, with police warning drivers on the Limassol to Paphos highway to exercise caution.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy and humid throughout the morning with isolated rains while in the afternoon increasing clouds and showers will continue, with a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the mountains and the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures will rise to around 35C inland, 30C on the west and north coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 25C in the higher mountains, which is the normal level for this time of year.

Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, initially light to moderate, gradually gaining strength. Locally, on the south and east coasts, winds will be very strong. The sea will start off slightly rough, turning rougher in the afternoon.

Overnight, there will be locally increased clouds on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will to drop to 23C inland and the coasts and 16C in the higher mountains.

Isolated showers and possible brief storms are expected again on Tuesday afternoon in the mountains areas and in the east. Temperatures will begin to rise again, reaching slightly above average for the season.

On Wednesday, the weather will be clear up with temporarily increased clouds at times. The temperature is not expected to change appreciably.

 

