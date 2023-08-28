Political parties condemn Chlorakas attack

Political parties on Monday condemned the attacks on people and homes in Chlorakas during an anti-migrant protest overnight.

The attacks seem to have been conducted by small extreme-right groups that splintered from what was deemed a “peaceful protest” against the migration crisis and operations to remove illegal migrants from the Chlorakas area by all political parties held earlier on Sunday.

“Preventive politics should be in place for dealing with such extreme right elements,” Akel leader Stephanos Stephanou said, adding that the inclusion of far-right party Elam in state discussions about demographic change and migration was a mistake.

Several right-wing Elam officials were present at the event, including the party’s press representative Geadis Geadis, who stated that the events in Chlorakas prove that the situation “has gotten out of control” while calling for a strict immigration policy.

Stephanou further lambasted the previous government’s “non-existent” immigration policy and ineptitude in securing proper housing for asylum seekers.

“We are under obligation from the European Union to house political refugees,” the Akel spokesman said. Asked where and how these refugees and asylum seekers should be housed, however, Stephanou deferred, stating the state had a responsibility to find a solution.

Centre-left party Edek released a statement condemning the “deviant acts” which it said “had nothing to do with the peaceful protest of the Chlorakas residents and did not serve the purposes of their demonstration.

“Edek clearly reiterates that there should be no tolerance of such behaviour, by anyone, immigrants or not, that violate the laws of the Republic of Cyprus and cause problems with safety, lives and property.”

Earlier party leader Marinos Sizopoulos had said that the message sent by the party’s presence at the event had to do with the protection of the community and the “decolonisation of the area from illegal immigrants.

“It’s one thing for political refugees who come from war zones and should receive appropriate support, and another for illegal immigrants to flood our homeland in the context of a hybrid war waged by Turkey with specific goals and for a specific purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus Green Party said that everyone has the right to protest, but that they condemn the vandalism and attacks in Chlorakas.

“We understand the concerns of the residents of the surrounding area as well as the right of every citizen to protest, but inciting fear, thuggery and violence is a highly condemnable and unacceptable act. This kind of behaviour is in no way acceptable and offends the very institution of democracy,” the party said.

They called on the government to put an end to the situation in the area.