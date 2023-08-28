August 28, 2023

Pyla on the agenda for UN assistant general secretary visit

By Source: Cyprus News Agency037
Photo source: CNA

The United Nations Assistant Secretary General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenča starts contacts in Cyprus today. As part of his visit, he will have separate meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Jenča will be on the island until Tuesday and the meeting with the president is set for 10.30am. He will then travel to the north to meet the Turkish Cypriot leader.

Christodoulides, asked on Sunday about the UN assistant general secretary’s visit, said that it was a significant move. “You understand that he is coming on behalf of the UN Secretary-General on the occasion of the UN General Assembly, so that he can specifically explore the prospects of resuming talks,” the president said.

“I consider his presence important, it is also an indication of the importance given by the general secretary himself. Of course, what is more important is that there should be results,” the president added.

Jenča will also meet the UN peacekeepers who were attacked by Turkish Cypriot police in the buffer zone in Pyla.

The UN assistant secretary-general is expected to meet in the morning with UNSG Special Representative and head of the Unficyp, Colin Stewart, and with the team of the good services mission to be informed about the latest developments.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

