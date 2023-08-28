August 28, 2023

Trikomo court hears how TC girl was killed

By Tom Cleaver
Zehie Helin Reessur (right) and the detained suspect (MYKibris.com)

The Trikomo district court heard on Monday how Sefer Bugra Altundag killed 16-year-old Zehie Helin Reessur in January.

In the latest hearing of Altundag’s trial, Trikomo police judicial branch chief Erdim Kara explained that he had both interrogated Altundag in February regarding the timeline of the murder and received a toxicology examination from the Istanbul forensic medicine institute.

“The defendant took his victim from Famagusta in a vehicle to the construction site of the Grand Safir hotel in the Long Beach area of Trikomo at 1:59am,” Kara told the court.

“After hitting her head six times with an iron hammer, he put his victim, who tried to get out of the vehicle, back into the vehicle, and hit her twice in the chin with an iron mould tension screw.”

The hearing went on for four hours. The next hearing will take place on Tuesday morning.

