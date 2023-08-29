August 29, 2023

16 remanded for involvement in Chlorakas violence

By Andria Kades
Events in Chlorakas on Sunday night

Sixteen people were remanded in police custody for eight days by Paphos district court on Tuesday following their involvement in the violent incidents seen in Chlorakas for the past two nights.

Head of Paphos CID Michalis Nicolaou said 21 people had initially been arrested including a Greek Cypriot minor aged 17, who was released after he was charged in writing.

Among the 16, seven are Greek Cypriots, one a Greek national and eight Syrians legally residing in Cyprus.

Four people of Syrian origin who were in a car had nothing to do with the fracas and were arrested for other charges, Nicolaou said.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for attacking a police officer, obstructing the course of a police officer’s duty, disorderly conduct, public insult and for driving his vehicle under the influence of drugs. Two others, aged 27 and 34, were arrested for disorderly conduct and the fourth, aged 24, was arrested for assault. The four were due to be charged and released, Nicolaou added.

Police obtained testimonies that the remaining 16 were involved in the Chlorakas violent attacks and so sought a remand order.

Officers will continue working and take “drastic measures”, while anti-riot teams will be present in the area, Nicolaou said.

There is also a 24-hour crisis office at the Paphos police headquarters to coordinate the teams in the area and investigate information received to ensure law and order, he concluded.

