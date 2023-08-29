Police to release pictures of suspects wanted for violence in Chlorakas (Update)

By Iole Damaskinos and Andria Kades

Police in Chlorakas overnight arrested 21 people after moving in to avert clashes between Greek Cypriot hooded agitators, believed to be instigated by far-right party, Elam, who attempted to start-up renewed violence against foreigners, state broacaster CyBC reported on Tuesday.

The arrests involved eight Greek Cypriots, one Greek national, and twelve individuals of Syrian origin, police spokesman, Christos Andreou, detailed on CyBC’s morning programme.

According to the state broadcaster, the events unfolded after a peaceful demonstration by 500 Syrian nationals and meetings with the police and justice minister, in reaction to the past two nights of episodes of violence committed against them.

“A group of Greek Cypriots gathered initially and following this a group of foreigners assembled to face them,” Andreou told CyBC.

A police statement to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) said the two ethnic groups comprised of around 250 members each. The groups, initially gathered together, later broke off into smaller bands and began committing antisocial acts such as setting bins on fire.

“The police, who were at the ready for any incidents mobilised at the scene and managed to prevent members of the two groups from coming into contact with each other and from confrontations,” Andreou said.

The spokesman noted one incident of injury to a police officer who was injured in the hand by a Molotov cocktail and taken to the Paphos General Hospital, where it was found that he had sustained a 2nd degree burn and was discharged after receiving first aid.

Police were well-prepared and effective, Andreou stated, adding they used all means available, including anti-riot units, Eantas (the force’s water cannon vehicle), drones, and tear gas to locate and disperse the groups.

“A special interrogation team has been set up to expedite the arrests process and a large volume of CCTV and other footage is being examined,” the police spokesperson said, adding that more arrests are expected to be made and that police will soon release to the public images of six suspects wanted for questioning.

Speaking on the same programme, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the state would not tolerate a disruption of public order and justice.

“There are set procedures and the rule of law and a situation where any citizen takes the law into his own hands will not be tolerated,” Letymbiotis said.

Asked to what degree there are indications that the group of xenophobic agitators were organised ‘vigilantes’ Letymbiotis said the matter was being seriously investigated by police and authorities and all perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Heavy police forces, comprised of over half the island’s police force, according to the CyBC, closed off streets in the Chlorakas and chased down hooded agitators carrying bats, for two hours through fields and other areas, until midnight.

Police used tear gas to disband them and arrested 21 people of both ethnicities for incidents and possession of offensive weapons.

The force’s water cannon was also at the ready while initial confirmed incidents are of fires set to bins and the fence of a nursing home.

Meanwhile in Emba, a pick-up truck owned by a 72-year-old Greek Cypriot which was being used by the 47-year-old unofficial leader of the Syrian community, was also found aflame.

Suspicions are that the act was arson and done in retaliation for the leader of the Syrian community allegedly having said that he and his compatriots, would “turn Paphos upside down.”

According to reports police had restored order by midnight and a heavy presence remains in the area.

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, the Paphos police chief and Minister of Justice Anna Procopiou met with a delegation of Syrians whom they assured of support for the repairs for damages caused to their properties.

Procopiou and police chief Stelios Papatheodorou were in Chlorakas for a meeting with Paphos’ police leadership as well as a group of Syrian migrants who live in the village.

Though there were no official statements made to the press, the Cyprus News Agency cited police sources that all sides agreed it was of paramount importance to diffuse the tension and avoid similar situations.

The peaceful demonstration was held without any issues, as organisers stressed their purpose was not to create tension. It came to an end after Procopiou assured the Syrian nationals that they would take care of the problems and also aid with repair works for any damages.

Once the demonstration wrapped up, however, the clashes began anew, with videos circulating of people chanting “get out” in Greek.

The incident follows an anti-immigrant protest which took place on Sunday night that turned extremely violent after the march – which gathered over 1,000 people according to the mukhtar – splintered into smaller groups and began attacking foreign nationals living in Chlorakas.

Businesses owned by migrants saw their shop-fronts smashed and vehicles overturned, in scenes some likened to Germany’s ‘Night of Broken Glass’ pogrom in 1938, while foreign nationals reported falling victim to violent attacks.

One Cypriot resident said “after what I saw yesterday, I think we’re the barbarians, not the Arabs.”

He charged that a group of thugs broke into a home with seven underage children and their mother and began breaking things inside the house.

Another elderly Cypriot man said they were warned that Elam members may “punish” locals who chose not to participate in the protest.

He said it was clear they knew exactly which houses to target, as a large group came knocking down the street and eventually a group broke into his store room and stole meat skewers and a shovel.

Charalambos Pittokipitis, a former Diko MP from the area said a Greek Cypriot woman who tried to protect a young child from Syria ended up “getting punched by one of our own.”

He described the protest as an act of barbarism, adding that it was “completely pointless” as the government had only last week decided that Chlorakas migrants from an apartment complex would be moved to Kofinou, with the transfer already wrapped.

Refugee NGO Kisa accused Chlorakas mukhtar Nicolas Liasides for taking part in the riots and allegedly attacking a Syrian man, who tried to protect his eight-year-old daughter, and was consequently hit by the mukhtar.

Liasides did not directly deny the charge but accused Kisa of targeting him, adding he was reserving all his legal rights.

President Nicos Christodoulides condemned the violence, as did most political parties – but for Elam.