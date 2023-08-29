August 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Jazz coming to the Olive Grove

By Eleni Philippou00
daahoud salim quintet 1

The Pharos Arts Foundation waves a radiant goodbye to the summer season with an exciting jazz concert featuring the multi-award-winning Daahoud Salim Quintet. Formed in 2015 by the outstanding young pianist and composer Daahoud Salim, the quintet is one of the most fascinating jazz bands in Europe, with appearances in some of the world’s most prestigious stages and top jazz festivals. This September, the quintet will make its Cyprus debut at the Pharos Arts Foundation’s open-air venue The Olive Grove in Delikipos.

With an al fresco concert, the Daahoud Salim Quintet promises an unforgettable evening of a fusion of fascinating tunes, vibrant ethnic rhythms, hypnotic blues and hardbop sounds. Organised in collaboration with the embassy of Spain on the occasion of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, the concert is expected to be a unique occasion for the island’s music scene.

The quintet is an award-winning music ensemble that was only one year after its formation awarded as the Best Band and the Best Soloist Prize at the 40th edition of the Getxo Jazz Festival in 2016. Led by pianist and composer Salim, the quintet has collaborated extensively with Abdu Salim (one of the pioneers of jazz music in Spain, founder of the first school of Jazz in Andalusia) and Phillip Harper, a former member of The Jazz Messengers.

In just a few weeks, pianist Salim, trumpet player Bruno Calvo, trombone player Pablo Martínez, double-bassist Hendrik Müller and drummer Andreu Pitarch will perform on the island for the first time, set in a green Mediterranean garden oasis.

 

Daahoud Salim Quintet

Live performance by award-winning quintet. Presented by the Pharos Arts Foundation. September 16. The Olive Grove in Delikipos. 8pm. €20-25. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

 

Related Posts

Crucial meetings to be held for energy link

Elias Hazou

‘Unacceptable small groups taking law into their own hands’

Andria Kades

Hollywood star to headline Cyprus Comic Con

Andria Kades

FM to brief counterparts about Pyla incident

Nikolaos Prakas

Two arrested after ID sold

Tom Cleaver

16 remanded for involvement in Chlorakas violence

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign