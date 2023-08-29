August 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in ‘critical condition’ after being found in pool of blood

By Tom Cleaver0473
police car 01

A 37-year-old man is in an “extremely critical” condition after being found in a pool of blood in his home by a relative on Tuesday.

According to Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou, the man was found at around 5:30pm at his home in Xylotymbou with a “serious blow to the head”.

He was initially taken to Larnaca general hospital but was then transferred to Nicosia due to the severity of his condition.

The scene was sealed off by police and investigations were commenced.

Theodoulou said the man had contacted the police before regarding “burglaries and thefts”.

Related Posts

Open University to offer courses in English

Tom Cleaver

Smart device use in Cyprus on the rise

Tom Cleaver

Scientific committee drops Covid-19 from name as safety discussed

Tom Cleaver

Fear and frustration rule in Paphos village (videos)

Iole Damaskinos

Jazz coming to the Olive Grove

Eleni Philippou

Crucial meetings to be held for energy link

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign