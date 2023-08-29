August 29, 2023

Syria’s Aleppo airport to resume operations following air strike

Air traffic at Syria’s Aleppo airport will resume on Tuesday following an Israeli air strike.

Operations will restart at the airport at midnight, Syria’s transport ministry said.

An Israeli air attack put the airport out of service on Monday, the Syrian defense ministry said, while regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit.

Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases in particular to disrupt Iran’s use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to its allies, including Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has also deployed fighters to back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Damascus denies allegations that Iran, whose top military officials frequently visit Syria and have signed deals to supply advanced weapons, has an extensive presence in the country, saying they only have military advisers who help its armed forces.

