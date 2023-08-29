August 29, 2023

US announces $250 million in new military aid for Ukraine

ukrainian marines attend military drills in donetsk region
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 35th Separate Marines Brigade fires a Mk 19 US made automatic grenade launcher at a training ground in Donetsk region

The United States on Tuesday announced a new package of military assistance to support Ukraine that includes additional air defence and artillery munitions, mine clearing equipment and medical vehicles.

The latest package includes additional mine clearing equipment, missiles for air defense, ammunition for artillery and Himar (High Mobility Artillery Rocket) systems, and over three million rounds of small-arms ammunition, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken said.

The equipment is funded through money previously approved by Congress.

More than $43 billion (€39.5 billion) in US military aid has been provided to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022. President Joe Biden earlier this month asked Congress to approve an additional $24 billion (€24 billion) in assistance.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have backed Ukraine aid, but some far-right Republicans – especially those allied with former President Donald Trump – want to pare back assistance.

Ukrainian troops began a counteroffensive in the east and south in early June but have made slow progress through Russian minefields and trenches blocking their southern push.

