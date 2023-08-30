It’s all about the barista, not the coffee

Cyprus’ coffee industry has been booming in recent years, with a growing demand for specialised coffee shops selling gourmet drinks. Although these luxury beverages are more expensive, Cypriots are willing to pay the extra cost rather than make a cup of their favourite brand at home.

But the coffee shops are not just about the drinks. Coffee shops undoubtedly provide an atmosphere that is pleasant and cosy. The buzzing of the espresso machine, the precisely tuned grinder moving round and round, the fashionable lounge music, the aromas that fill the air, and the sumptuous desserts all contribute to the setting. A coffee shop is where the magic happens.

But coffee shops have another valuable asset that is the gateway to one’s caffeine addiction: the barista. Building either subconscious or conscious relationships with these intriguingly trendy individuals is essential to every coffee consumer because baristas are often viewed as omnipotent coffee gods who ensure that our depleted selves are fuelled with their unique blends of magic.

Coffee baristas are well versed in all aspects of coffee, including its origins, flavour, profile, and many variations. Engaging with these experienced people will almost certainly result in recommendations based on the flavours you appreciate. And if you value their suggested beverage, a special relationship develops since the barista immediately memory registers your preference, which becomes your ‘usual’.

These coffee gods should be appreciated for their scientific skill to produce your favourite brew, a method that goes beyond simply donning an apron and turning on the coffee machine. Baristas have mastered everything from the way coffee beans are ground to the angle at which the steam wand is held to ensure that the milk is properly frothed.

However, it all comes down to people and how baristas interact with their customers. Unlike in major cities such as New York or London, where there is a queue of customers and the baristas hardly break a smile to serve demanding consumers in a rush to get to work, most baristas in Cyprus take the time to smile or pay a compliment.

According to a marketing study undertaken by one of the major coffee brand outlets, there are three main types of coffee customers: the shopper, the take-a-breaker, and the socialiser.

The shopper seeks a calm and quiet environment and is less likely to form relationships with the baristas. The take-a-breaker coffee consumer seeks cordial conversation in a setting where they may escape their daily routine. The socialiser wants the VIP treatment, which includes getting to know the barista.

When it comes to baristas, however, the list is significantly longer.

The first type of barista is the one who opens the coffee shop and must be treated with care because this coffee god is often sleep deprived.

The artsy baristas take delight in their designs, which surprisingly all appear identical. These coffee gods and goddesses enjoy engaging in casual discussions once a positive compliment has been made about their work of art.

The girl next door coffee goddess looks stunning in her work apron, is sincere and polite, and elegantly avoids sexual approaches.

The flirtatious barista maintains eye contact with the customer for much longer than the customer can handle, which motivates the consumer to purchase additional items, including a new mug to join the ones stashed away in a cupboard at home.

The aspiring psychologist barista is capable of making a terrible day slightly less awful and they make sure their name tag is legible because they want their customers to feel like they have someone to talk to.

Every customer and barista lusts after the tattoo god. This god of gods, predominately male, has the perfect body, beautifully styled hair, an apron custom designed to fit his sculpted waist, and a prominent tattoo in a foreign language inscribed on his coffee-making hand that triggers a discussion about the meaning and inspiration behind it. This barista attracts customers with his sex appeal, and he even has a seductive manner of caressing the coffee equipment that encourages customers to opt for the most expensive item on the menu.

The list of various sorts of baristas is limitless. From the condescending coffee snobs who clench their teeth or fists when customers order foam with every type of beverage, and the small talk experts who appear to be a walking encyclopaedias, to the Viking lookalikes who refuse to shave the forest of hair off their faces, these multifaceted coffee gods are the first point of contact for many visitors, whose job it is to create an atmosphere in which coffee beverages are enjoyed.