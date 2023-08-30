August 30, 2023

Man fined €6,000 for illicit tobacco

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

Significant quantities of untaxed tobacco products and pharmaceuticals were discovered and confiscated in Larnaca, the customs department said on Wednesday.

The joint operation between police and the customs department involved a thorough search of two separate residences belonging to a 47-year-old man.

Authorities uncovered and seized a total of 61 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, 17 cartons of untaxed electronic cigarettes, 20 cartons of untaxed tobacco, weighing a total of 5kg and 14 boxes of pharmaceuticals.

The confiscated items are now in the hands of the customs department and the 47-year-old individual was ordered to pay a fine of €6,000.

“This incident highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat the illicit trade of tobacco products and unregulated pharmaceuticals in the country,” a police statement said.

