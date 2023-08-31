August 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British bases inaugurate 16 police officers

By Tom Cleaver00
sba police attestation at dhekalia, new recruits, british bases
Pictured here is an SBA Police Attestation at the Zulu Club in Dhekelia

The British bases inaugurated 16 new police officers in a ceremony in Dhekelia.

The ceremony was attended by bases commander Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires, and saw the new recruits take their oaths. They will now begin two years of law enforcement training.

Demetriana Mary Photiou, a new recruit, said “I always wanted to become a police officer, to get involved with the community, be able to give back and really make a difference”.

“Even though it is very challenging, I am very excited with this new chapter in my life”, she added.

Another new recruit, Mert Ozbarabadji, said “I am very excited to meet all of these new people, who are like a new family to me and I really enjoy the new working environment”.

“After going through all those recruitment stages and almost a year and a half later, I finally start my dream job. I am aware that it requires a lot of hard work, but I am really looking forward to it”, he said.

Chief inspector Marcos Petrou said “this is great news when looking forward to our future as a force. This recruitment is about planning ahead to ensure we can continue delivering great policing for hour communities”.

The new recruits join 32 other new recruits who joined the force in March. There are around 250 total police officers in the British bases’ force.

Related Posts

Protests outside north’s ‘education ministry’ over controversial textbooks

Tom Cleaver

‘Stranded’ Cyprus Airways passengers set to return from Italy

Tom Cleaver

Woman in Xylotymbou remanded for suspected involvement in attempted murder

Nikolaos Prakas

Man remanded for posting obscene gestures about Chlorakas riots

Nikolaos Prakas

University rankings assist in making the right decision

Melissa Hekkers

Cyprus ‘second-best in world’ for finding missing persons

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign