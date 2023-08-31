August 31, 2023

More Cypriot firefighters to leave for Greece

By Nikolaos Prakas065
file photo: wildfire burns in kandyli near athens
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kandyli, near Athens, Greece

Another Cypriot firefighting team will be leaving for Greece on Friday to deal with forest fires that have burned large areas of the country, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Thursday.

In an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kettis said that a 28-member team will be leaving for Greece, made up of 12 firefighters, 12 civil protection officers, and 4 crisis management officers from the ambulance services.

The team will leave from Larnaca on Friday at 1pm and head to Thessaloniki, to continue to provide aid for Greece.

The first team will be returning soon, Kettis said.

