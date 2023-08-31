August 31, 2023

Syrian national arrested in Paphos for ‘causing and inciting violence’

handcuffs 02

A 22-year-old Syrian national has been arrested in Paphos for “causing and inciting violence” after posting violent imagery onto his social media accounts.

Testimony emerged against the man during an investigation into a case of alleged kidnapping, which is also under investigation by the police.

A spokesman for the Paphos police told the Cyprus Mail that the case is “hypothetically” linked to the violent scenes witnessed in Chlorakas earlier in the week.

