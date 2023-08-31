August 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Transfer of patients abroad to come under Gesy umbrella

By Tom Cleaver00
ambulance-okypy
File photo

The government is evaluating a proposal to bring the process of sending patients abroad for treatment under the umbrella of Gesy.

According to health ministry spokesman Dimitris Constantinou, the details of the move are still being prepared and discussions regarding the idea are underway.

He told the Cyprus Mail that as a result, the exact details of the proposal have not yet been defined, and any potential changes in the process for patients are as yet unclear.

Earlier, President Nikos Christodoulides had told Phileleftheros that a small part of the process would remain under the control of the health ministry, that being for those not covered by Gesy and “very very urgent incidents which need immediate handling”.

Currently, patients who require treatment abroad apply through the health ministry and have their case examined by an attached committee.

Related Posts

Tenders for smart lights installation on October 15

Tom Cleaver

Which heating system is right for you?

CM Guest Columnist

Restaurant review: Tiflis, Limassol

Andria Kades

What’s On this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Scene in Chlorakas ‘calm’, police say

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign